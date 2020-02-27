Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. 251,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,299,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

