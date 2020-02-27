Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.22. Teradata posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,311 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,355,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 786,226 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,081,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 775,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 1,483,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,164. Teradata has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

