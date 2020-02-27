Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.