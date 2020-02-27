Brokers Issue Forecasts for Smith & Nephew plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Smith & Nephew in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,264. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.