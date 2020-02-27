Brokers Offer Predictions for Capital Power Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.50.

CPX stock traded down C$0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.51. 381,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,070. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.93. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

