Brokers Offer Predictions for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $61.95. 6,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.01.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

