Brokers Offer Predictions for Intersect ENT Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 269,666 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,718 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

