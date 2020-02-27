Brokers Set Expectations for Carter’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of CRI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.49. 662,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,072. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carter’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,482,000 after buying an additional 57,486 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,385,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,028,000 after buying an additional 140,505 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.