Brokers Set Expectations for Epizyme Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 715.53%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,999. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after buying an additional 470,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 372,321 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $13,887,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

