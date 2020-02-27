Brokers Set Expectations for Equitable Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.47. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Equitable Group stock traded down C$2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$90.43. 60,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,048. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$64.00 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total transaction of C$67,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at C$3,575,877.90. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total transaction of C$231,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,902. Insiders have sold a total of 12,246 shares of company stock worth $1,378,064 over the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

