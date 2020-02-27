Brokers Set Expectations for LTC Properties Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

