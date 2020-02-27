Brokers Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. CSFB upped their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a price objective on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

MEDP stock opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Medpace’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Medpace by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

