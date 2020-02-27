Brokers Set Expectations for Vericel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

VCEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 58,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Vericel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $8,326,000. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,395,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vericel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

