Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Director Acquires $63,900.00 in Stock

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 3,182,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.