Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 4,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

