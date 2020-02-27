Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of Brooks Automation worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

