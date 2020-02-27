Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) price target (up from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,049 ($26.95) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,159.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,001.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million and a P/E ratio of 49.14.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

