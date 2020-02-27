BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 806,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 30th total of 687,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,888. BRP has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its stake in BRP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRP by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

