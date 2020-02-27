BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$58.98 on Thursday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$35.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.72.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.4000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

