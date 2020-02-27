BTIG Research Cuts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $14.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.45% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPWK. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

UPWK stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 23,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.01 million, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.27. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $660,305. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

