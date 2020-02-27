Bulwark (BWK) One Day Volume Hits $94.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $263,591.00 and $94.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

