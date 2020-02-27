Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

BNZL has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bunzl to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,111 ($27.77).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,007 ($26.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,004.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,044.94. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12971.7361282 EPS for the current year.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

