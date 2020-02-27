Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BURL opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.57.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

