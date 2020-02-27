Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $806,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BURL traded down $12.73 on Thursday, reaching $221.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.47. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.57.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

