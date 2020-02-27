Burst (BURST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinroom. Burst has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $70,176.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,084,000,794 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

