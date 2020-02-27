Bytom Market Cap Tops $79.88 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, CoinTiger and CoinEx. Bytom has a market capitalization of $79.88 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00706437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EXX, Neraex, OTCBTC, Bibox, BigONE, RightBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Cryptopia, BitMart, FCoin, Huobi, CoinEgg, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.