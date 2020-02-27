Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Update

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 702,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 854,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,083,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

