Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells $208,410.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $208,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDNS stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,341. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

