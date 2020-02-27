Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce sales of $616.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $618.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $614.35 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $576.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,370,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,199 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

