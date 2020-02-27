Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

TSE:CFW opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of $108.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.69.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

