Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Calian Group (TSE:CGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$44.74. The company had a trading volume of 129,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,928. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$29.14 and a 12 month high of C$47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.77. The company has a market cap of $371.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$99.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calian Group news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.99, for a total transaction of C$38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,971.94. Also, Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.78, for a total value of C$193,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at C$193,318.30. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $454,050 in the last 90 days.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

