California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%.

California Resources stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 198,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,938. California Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 4.55.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.