California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 338,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $57.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

