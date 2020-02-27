Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,913,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $536.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

