Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of CPE opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $536.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

