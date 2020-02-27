Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

CLMT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

