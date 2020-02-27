Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.70. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.