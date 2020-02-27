Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 18.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Cameco worth $102,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 33.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 12,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 486,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 2,338,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,237. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

