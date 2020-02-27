Canaccord Genuity Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $72.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 354,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

