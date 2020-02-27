Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,792 shares of company stock worth $1,005,733 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

