Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Natera has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $107,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,332,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,908,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $42,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Natera by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 979,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after buying an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

