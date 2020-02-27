Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 698,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,613. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.