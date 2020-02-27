Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.50.

Shares of TSE:CM traded down C$2.33 on Thursday, hitting C$104.74. 2,210,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,751. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$97.55 and a 12 month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.90.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.04%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

