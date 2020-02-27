Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$35.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$30.01 and a 1-year high of C$42.57.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.09, for a total transaction of C$834,635.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,082,512. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,142.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

