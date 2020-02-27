Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

