CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Cap Hits $915,998.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 54.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $915,998.00 and $49.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.