Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on HMS Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HMS in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of HMSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. HMS has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

