Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cerus Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cerus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 124,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,930. Cerus has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 355,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

