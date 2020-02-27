Capital One Financial Comments on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

