Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) versus YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Financial Contrast

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) and YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carbonite and YayYo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19% YayYo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbonite and YayYo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 1 8 1 0 2.00 YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carbonite currently has a consensus price target of $22.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. YayYo has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 948.39%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than Carbonite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbonite and YayYo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38 YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Summary

Carbonite beats YayYo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

